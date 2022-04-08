Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 330 ($4.33) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.46) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.58) to GBX 323 ($4.24) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.03) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 335.11 ($4.39).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 265.75 ($3.49) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 246.88 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 319.40 ($4.19). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($98,244.72).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

