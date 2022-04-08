Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.26

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.26 and traded as high as $33.57. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 15,494,642 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.