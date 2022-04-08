Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $56.16. Approximately 71,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 86,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000.

