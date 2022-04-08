DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) to announce $110.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.32 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full-year sales of $411.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.74 million to $420.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $469.62 million, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $489.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DocGo.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCGO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66. DocGo has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

