Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $241.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $243.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.