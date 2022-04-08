Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.390-$11.594 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.82 billion.Dollar General also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

NYSE DG traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $243.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.33.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dollar General by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 862,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

