Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.77.
NASDAQ DOCS opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.97. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 over the last ninety days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doximity (DOCS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.