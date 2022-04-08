Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.77.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.97. Doximity has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

