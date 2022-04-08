Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

DREUF opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

