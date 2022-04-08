DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 15,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveWealth Power Saver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.