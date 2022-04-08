Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $14,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

