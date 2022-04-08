Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 857 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $291.82 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.20 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

