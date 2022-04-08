Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 98,348 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 154.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,348 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,467,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,722,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,950 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 139,761 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 822.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 122,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

ALDX opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

