Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 200.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

