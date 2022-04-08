Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $672,000 Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,979 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

In other news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

