Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $750,000 Stock Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,968 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

