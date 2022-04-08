Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $713,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
TOL stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.
TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.
Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.
