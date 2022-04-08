Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,285 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $120,697,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

