Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,663 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.75%.

About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.