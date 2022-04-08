Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,431 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,365,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 86,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

