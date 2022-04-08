Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.46%.

HTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

