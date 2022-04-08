Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 34.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,513,000 after acquiring an additional 457,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 95.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 802,471 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 63.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 665,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 258,514 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 829.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 518,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEM stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

