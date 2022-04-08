DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,016,000 after buying an additional 1,141,688 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after buying an additional 1,019,446 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after buying an additional 811,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.