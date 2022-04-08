Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.24

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.24 and traded as high as C$3.29. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$3.25, with a volume of 26,950 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$125.21 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

