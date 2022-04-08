Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $10.19

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $9.80. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 167 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

