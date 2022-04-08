Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Trading Up 3.1%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 4,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 158,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

