East Japan Railway Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for East Japan Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
EJPRY stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.
East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.
