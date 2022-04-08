Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Receives $14.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.55.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NYSE ECVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. 4,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,151. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $17.29.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.
