eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on eGain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $366.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 0.36.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth $3,992,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth $4,872,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in eGain during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in eGain by 1,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in eGain by 45.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 74,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

