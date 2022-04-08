Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0805 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

