Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after buying an additional 6,428,895 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,470,000 after buying an additional 682,279 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,750,000 after buying an additional 380,983 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 203,651 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.84. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

