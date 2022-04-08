Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 185.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,335 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GSK opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $35.85 and a 1 year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

