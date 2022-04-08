Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 478 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after acquiring an additional 602,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 465,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,704,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137,606 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $87.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

