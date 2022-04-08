Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.64.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.