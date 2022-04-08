Elys Game Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 4.52. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

