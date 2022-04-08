Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Shares Down 11.6%

Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.58. 7,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 791,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Embark Technology Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMBK. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $461,291,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $22,574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $17,360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $16,265,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $8,680,000.

Embark Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

