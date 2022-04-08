Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading Up 2.9%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.60 and last traded at $75.30. Approximately 6,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 180,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,219 shares of company stock worth $8,963,927 in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

