Enbridge Inc Preferred Ser H (TSE:ENB-PH) Trading Down 2.1%

Enbridge Inc Preferred Ser H (TSE:ENB-PH – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.35 and last traded at C$17.52. Approximately 44,093 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$17.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.36.

