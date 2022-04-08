Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.