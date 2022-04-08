Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after buying an additional 468,413 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,676,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,201,000 after purchasing an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA opened at $128.08 on Friday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.34.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.