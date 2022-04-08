Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.01

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 1920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several research firms recently commented on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Enfusion alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enfusion Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.