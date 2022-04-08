Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.01

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 1920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
Several research firms recently commented on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enfusion (ENFN)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.