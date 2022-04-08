ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €17.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €17.00 ($18.68) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.76 ($17.32).

ENI stock opened at €13.25 ($14.56) on Wednesday. ENI has a twelve month low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.65.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

