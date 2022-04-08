Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.78.
E has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts predict that ENI will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.22%.
ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.
