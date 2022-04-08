Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $220.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.39.

Shares of ENPH opened at $206.95 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average is $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

