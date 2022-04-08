Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $114.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

