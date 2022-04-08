Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) vs. American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Entegris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Entegris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Entegris and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 17.80% 29.95% 15.63% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Entegris and American Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 1 9 0 2.90 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entegris currently has a consensus price target of $166.56, indicating a potential upside of 45.16%. Given Entegris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entegris is more favorable than American Rebel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entegris and American Rebel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $2.30 billion 6.78 $409.13 million $3.00 38.25 American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Summary

Entegris beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment offers high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment provides solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for application in the semiconductor, life sciences, and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include logic and memory semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, and wafer grower companies; and flat panel display equipment makers, panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices, as well as their related ecosystems. It also serves manufacturers and suppliers in the solar industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

American Rebel Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides designs and markets branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, and hunting and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

