Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $135.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of ETR opened at $122.99 on Monday. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $123.76. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.49.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

