Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.28

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.28 and last traded at $121.43, with a volume of 794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.31.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 132,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 869,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

