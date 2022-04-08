Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

ENV stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 335.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Envestnet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,669,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,421,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 14.9% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,001,000 after acquiring an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 842,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,802,000 after acquiring an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

