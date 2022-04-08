EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $150.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

