EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.08 and last traded at $37.05. Approximately 35,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,974,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

